Ludhiana:Man, son-in-law duped of 39,700 on the pretext of two reserved train seats, FIR registered

Three persons duped a man and his son-in-law of ₹39,700 in cash, documents and a mobile phone at Phillaur railway station, under the pretext of helping them secure seats in the Amrapali Express bound for Bihar. The victims were asked to prepare a detailed list of their belongings, which the conmen said was necessary to gain access to the coach. (HT Photo)

The victims Dalip Kumar Shah a resident of Phillaur and his son-in-law Ranjan Kumar, were waiting for the train after purchasing general tickets on the morning of March 22. According to the complaint lodged at Daresi police station, they were approached by three individuals who struck up a conversation and warned them about the heavy crowding on the Amrapali Express. The suspects claimed they had connections that could secure the two passengers’ seats in the guard’s coach of the train departing from Ludhiana railway station.

Under the guise of facilitating this arrangement, the suspects took the victims to Shivpuri Road in Ludhiana, saying they needed to obtain permission from a railway official. The victims were then asked to prepare a detailed list of their belongings, which the conmen said was necessary to gain access to the coach.

Dalip Kumar told the police that the suspects convinced them that a stamped inventory was needed because additional luggage was often carried in the guard’s coach. Trusting the men, the victims handed over ₹39,700, two Aadhaar cards, an ATM card, and a mobile phone for verification. The suspects took the items and disappeared under the pretence of getting the list approved. After waiting in vain for several hours, the victims realised they had been cheated.

ASI Santokh Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that a case has been registered against the three unidentified accused under sections of 318(4), 316 (2) and 61(2) of BNS. “We are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning local residents to trace the conmen,” he said.