Ludhiana: Man who accidentally shot himself booked

Nearly 19 days after a bizarre incident in which commission agent (aarhtiya) Jagajot Singh accidentally shot himself with his own licensed weapon in Field Ganj, the Division Number 2 police have lodged an FIR against him and two associates under charges related to endangering public safety and illegal possession of arms. The FIR now states that Jagajot fired into the air from inside a car, and the bullet struck him in the leg. (HT Photo)

Initially, police claimed Jagajot’s licensed .45 bore pistol went off accidentally while he was carrying it in a holster, injuring his leg. However, after fresh revelations, the FIR now states that Jagajot fired into the air from inside a car, and the bullet struck him in the leg.

The FIR, based on a complaint by head constable Jaspal Singh, names Jagajot Singh of Basant City, Akshey Kumar of New Janata Nagar, and Amandeep Singh Khurana of Jyoti Nagar. According to the complaint, the trio were inside a Mercedes car in Field Ganj when Jagajot fired a shot from his licensed pistol, while Amandeep was reportedly carrying an illegal revolver.

The situation further escalated later at DMCH. After Jagajot was brought there for treatment, hospital security denied them entry with the weapon. Jagajot’s associate, Manya Sahni, took the pistol to the car, but it allegedly discharged accidentally in the parking lot, injuring Manya’s hand.

This second incident remained unreported until recently when Manya was arrested in an unrelated firing case in Jawahar Nagar. During interrogation, he revealed he had sustained a bullet injury in the DMC hospital parking lot mishap. Acting on this information, senior officers instructed SHOs to lodge formal complaints in both cases.

FIRs have now been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act for both incidents.

A senior police official said, “Initially the cases went unnoticed, but Manya’s arrest in the Jawahar Nagar case brought new facts to light. Proper legal action has now been taken in both shooting incidents.”