Ludhiana: Mattewara students still awaiting ‘Nawiyan Rahan’

Despite the state education minister’s claim last year to expand the ‘Nawiyan Rahan’ transport project to Ludhiana, students living near the dense Mattewara forest still walk dangerous paths daily to attend school. Without any government-provided transportation, children from Gari Fazil, Gari Sheru, and Gari Togar villages trek or cycle over 3.5 km through muddy, wildlife-filled forest trails to reach Government Senior Secondary School, Kadiana Kalan and Government High School (GHS), Mattewara. Students walking a forest road in Mattewara to reach their school. (HT Photo)

In Patiala, the pilot phase of the Nawiyan Rahan project, which offered e-rickshaw rides to school, showed positive results like improved attendance and student safety, as per the state education minister. But in Mattewara, the story is different. Monsoons make the forest trail even more treacherous. Students often arrive soaked, exhausted and mentally drained. Many walk in groups for safety from snakes, monkeys and even drug addicts seen loitering in the area. But when group members are absent, others often skip school altogether due to fear.

A Class 12 student shared that her father can only drop her during heavy rains, otherwise, she has to walk through the forest with friends. Another girl said afternoon return trips are scarier than mornings because of suspicious people in the woods. Some children try to hitch rides, while others walk an hour on foot, leaving them tired and less focused in class.

Another student, a Class 11 boy, explained that monkeys have snatched their school bags in the past, and now they carry sticks for protection. Bicycles are not an option for many, and middle school students struggle the most. Those who own scooters are few, and even then, the narrow, slippery trail is not always safe.

The lack of transportation has cost students more than just daily comfort, it has taken away opportunities. As per the teacher of GHS Mattewara, two girls who were selected for Schools of Eminence had to give up their dreams because travelling over two hours each day by bicycle was simply not possible.

When approached, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains said he has taken note of the matter and assured that a solution will be provided. For now, however, these students continue their long, risky journey- walking through rain and fear- for the right to education.