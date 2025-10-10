Ludhiana: Mehendi artists make hay amid Karwa Chauth rush

As the festive spirit of Karwa Chauth sweeps across the city, local markets are witnessing an unprecedented rush for mehndi (henna) designs, turning stalls into bustling hubs of artistry. From minimalist Arabic patterns to intricate bridal work, demand has surged sharply this season, pushing prices from ₹1,000 to as high as ₹11,000 depending on the complexity and time required. A woman gets henna applied on her hands on the eve of Karwa Chauth in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Markets such as Ghumar Mandi, Kipps Market, and Jawahar Nagar Camp are abuzz with activity, especially in the evenings when footfall peaks. Waiting times for henna services now range from half an hour to nearly two hours. Many women arrive early in the day to secure slots, while artists work tirelessly to cater to growing crowds.

Sunil, a seasoned mehndi artist at Kipps Market, said, “The rush has been overwhelming this season. I have to book artists from Mumbai and Rajasthan to manage the large footfall. Even with a team of 25 skilled artists, waiting times remain long.”

“Customers today seek intricate, one-of-a-kind patterns inspired by bridal artistry. Whether traditional motifs, modern geometric designs or Karwa Chauth ritual art, people want something unique. That is why queues are long and prices high,” he added.

Traditional motifs featuring the bride and groom, the moon, and thali patterns remain the most sought-after designs, with prices starting at ₹5,000. These designs hold cultural significance and remain favourites among newlyweds and women honouring tradition.

Poonam, a mehndi artist from Mumbai working at Kipps Market for five years, said, “Each year designs become more creative. Many women this season opt for elaborate patterns depicting Karwa Chauth rituals — women gazing at the moon through a sieve or performing pooja. Prices range from ₹3,100 to ₹11,000 depending on detail.”

Vijay, another artist in Ghumar Mandi, said, “Bookings started almost a week in advance. Every client wants a distinct design, which naturally extends waiting times. The excitement of the festival and demand for unique mehndi art have made this year one of the busiest yet.”

Despite the queues, customers remain unfazed.

Priya Sharma, a newlywed waiting at a Kipps Market stall, said, “Karwa Chauth comes only once a year. Mehndi is part of the celebration — not just beauty, but tradition and memory. Even if I wait, it’s worth it.”