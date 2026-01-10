Ludhiana: Monetary dispute behind Bhora murder, couple held

A day after the dismembered body of a 30-year-old man was found in six pieces, the police arrested his friend and latter’s wife for the cold-blooded murder. According to the accused, the man had died during a scuffle over a dispute over money. To dispose of the body, they cut it into several pieces using a saw. The accused told cops that it took him two and a half hours to cut the body in six parts. The arrested persons in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

Officials said one hand of the victim is yet to be recovered. It is suspected that some stray animal could have eaten it. However, teams have been deputed to trace the missing hand.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Sameer Verma said the murder took place on the afternoon of January 6 at the house of the prime accused, Shamsher Singh alias Shera, a carpenter, following a heated argument under the influence of drugs. Davinder Singh, a resident of Bhora village, who worked in Mumbai, had arrived in Ludhiana earlier that day to purchase digital printing machines.

The ADCP added that Davinder reached Ludhiana by train and called Shamsher to pick him up from the railway station. “Shamsher dropped him at his house with luggage around 2.15 pm. About 15 minutes later, Davinder left, telling his family he would return shortly. After that, his phone went unreachable,” Verma said.

When Davinder failed to return, his family lodged a missing complaint. The mystery deepened on Thursday when the police recovered his dismembered body from a vacant area near the Jalandhar Bypass. While his severed head was found stuffed inside a white plastic drum, the remaining body parts were recovered nearly a kilometre away.

During the investigation, cops obtained CCTV footage showing Shamsher and his wife Kuldeep Kaur transporting the same white drum. Both were tracked down and arrested near the grain market on Friday. During interrogation, they confessed, the police said.

According to the ADCP, Shamsher informed that he and Davinder consumed “chitta” (heroin) together at his house. “Both were intoxicated and got into an argument over an old monetary dispute. Davinder had borrowed some money from Shamsher and was not returning it. In a fit of rage, Shamsher pushed him. Davinder fell and lost consciousness following which Shamsher assumed that he had dead,” the officer said.

Believing Davinder to be lifeless, Shamsher allegedly used a saw to chop the body into pieces. At the time of the incident, his wife Kuldeep Kaur, a domestic help, was reportedly at work, while their two minor children were playing on the rooftop. “When Kuldeep returned home, the couple initially planned to burn the body but failed. They then decided to dump the remains at different locations and clean the house,” Verma added.

The police said Kuldeep Kaur later assisted her husband in disposing of the body and erasing evidence, leading to her arrest as well. A murder case has been registered against both accused.