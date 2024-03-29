 Ludhiana: Murder accused held with drugs, country-made pistol - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Murder accused held with drugs, country-made pistol

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 30, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the team led by in-charge CIA-3 stopped a Fortuner SUV coming from Phillaur side for checking at a checkpoint installed near Ladhowal Toll barrier

The team of crime branch-3 of Police Commissionerate Ludhiana arrested a murder accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 260 gm heroin and a country made pistol .32 bore along with two live cartridges from his possession. The team also seized a Toyota Fortuner SUV in which the accused was carrying contraband.

The accused is also facing a FIR of cheating by personation. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Amritraj Singh alias Amrit of village Dhola of Meharban area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the team led by in-charge CIA-3 stopped a Fortuner SUV coming from Phillaur side for checking at a checkpoint installed near Ladhowal Toll barrier. When frisked, the team recovered 260 gm heroin, a country made pistol .32 bore along with two live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

A case under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the narcotics drugs psychotropic substances act, 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Ladhowal police station.

The DCP said that Amritraj is already involved in a heinous crime. There are four FIRs already registered against the accused including one registered under section 302 of IPC while another under charges of attempted murder bid. The accused is also facing a FIR of cheating by personation.

The police will question the accused to get details about persons involved in the supply chain.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Murder accused held with drugs, country-made pistol
