Ludhiana: Musician killed as speeding truck hits bike at Focal Point

A tragic road accident late Saturday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old musician in Focal Point after a speeding truck hit the bike, while his wife survived with minor injuries. The deceased, identified as Santosh, was a resident of Focal Point. Santosh (HT Photo)

Santosh, who hails from Aurangabad, was a well-known performer at ‘jagrans’ and other religious events.

According to eyewitnesses, Santosh was returning home after performing at a ‘Ram Katha’ at Geeta Mata Mandir in Model Village when the accident occurred. A speeding truck coming from the rear hit him as he tried to avoid a child who suddenly appeared in front of his motorcycle. Locals rushed the severely injured Santosh to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His wife survived with minor injuries in the mishap, who alerted the family members.

Santosh leaves behind two small children aged 2 and 3. His daughter’s birthday is scheduled for September 24.

Meanwhile, the Focal Point police have launched an investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) Kulbir Singh stated, “We are probing the matter. If the truck driver is found negligent, strict action will be taken.”