Ludhiana: Nagar Kirtan reaches dist today, DC urges mass participation

The Punjab government’s grand Nagar Kirtan, being held to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur will arrive in Ludhiana on November 20 and pass through the city over the next two days. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has appealed to residents to participate in large numbers, seek the blessings of the Guru and help in making the event historically memorable. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has appealed to residents to participate in large numbers. (HT Photo)

Procession to enter from Jagraon

The Nagar Kirtan will enter Ludhiana district from Agwar Lopon Khurd village (Jagraon) and move through Jagraon city, Mullanpur, Ayali Chowk, Wave Mall, Lodhi Club, Senior Citizen Home, Sarabha Nagar Police Station, Guru Nanak Public School, T point Malhar Road, Aarti Chowk, Bhaiwala Chowk, DC Office, Bharat Nagar Chowk and Durga Mata Mandir. It will halt for the night at Gurdwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

On November 21, the Nagar Kirtan will start at 8 am from Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and proceed through JMD Mall, Clock Tower Chowk, Chand Cinema Bridge, Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, Karabara Chowk, Shivpuri Chowk, Basti Jodhewal Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Oswal Chowk, Sherpur Chowk, Giaspura Chowk, Dhandari Kalan, Jugiana Chowk, Sahnewal, Doraha and Khanna before entering Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Liquor, meat & tobacco shops along route to remain closed:DC

To maintain harmony, law and order and respect for religious sentiments during the Nagar Kirtan, DC Jain has issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Section 54 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. All liquor, meat and cigarette, beedi and paan shops as well as rehri stalls on the entire route, must remain closed. Any act, slogan or activity that may hurt religious sentiments or disturb peace is strictly prohibited.

These restrictions will remain in force from 5 pm on November 19 until midnight on November 21.