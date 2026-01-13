Ludhiana: Over 10k industrial units default on ₹44 crore in power bills

Around 10,151 industrial consumers in Ludhiana district have defaulted on electricity payments, collectively owing over ₹44.20 crore to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) as of November 2025, officials familiar with the matter said. The mounting arrears have raised concerns for the state-run utility, particularly given Ludhiana’s heavy dependence on the industrial sector. A senior PSPCL official from the central zone noted that industrial consumers form a critical revenue base for the power corporation. (HT File)

Officials said the outstanding dues have accumulated over multiple billing cycles, with several industrial units either delaying payments or failing to clear their liabilities despite repeated notices and reminders issued by the corporation.

Among various divisions, Mandi Gobindgarh has emerged as the largest defaulter in terms of pending dues, with arrears amounting to ₹16.16 crore. It is followed by the Focal Point division with ₹5.31 crore in outstanding bills. Other divisions with significant pending amounts include Aggar Nagar at ₹3.61 crore, City West with ₹2.94 crore, Janta Nagar at ₹2.81 crore, City Centre with ₹2.49 crore, and the Estate division, where dues stand at ₹2.21 crore.

When assessed by the number of defaulting units, the West circle leads the list with 4,902 industrial defaulters, followed by the East circle, which has 3,513 units. The Khanna circle has reported 1,186 defaulters, while the Suburban circle accounts for 550 industrial units that have failed to clear their electricity bills.

A senior PSPCL official from the central zone noted that industrial consumers form a critical revenue base for the power corporation. However, the growing pendency of dues is causing significant financial strain, impacting overall collections and operational planning.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said, “We are making efforts to recover the pending dues without interrupting the power supply to industries.”