Ludhiana: Pashu Palan Mela to begin at vet varsity on Sep 26

The Pashu Palan Mela of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University is set to be held on September 26 and 27. Preparations have been completed for the smooth conduct of mela. Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, vice-chancellor, informed that in this mela, university is disseminating knowledge to focus on rearing of the young stock of the dairy animals by giving slogan “Kattru- Vachhru da Suchja Parbandh, Banaye Dairy Kitte nu Lahewand”. Visitors will also be able to learn about a range of dairy and meat products prepared by university departments. (HT Photo)

Gill underlined that the mela will attract not only livestock, fisheries, poultry, goat and pig farmers but also children, young people, senior citizens and women, since exhibits and activities are tailored to different age groups and interests. He highlighted that cattle, buffaloes, goats and a variety of species including ornamental fish will especially appeal to children, while the university’s rural displays will provide an enjoyable countryside experience for urban visitors. The Pashu Palan Mela will also be particularly useful for students enrolled in vocational courses related to animal husbandry and rural studies, who can learn about the latest techniques and innovations in animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries and related fields.

Ravinder Singh Grewal, director of extension education, said that university specialists will offer hands-on advice through question & answer sessions, discussions and live demonstrations covering management, vaccinations and routine practices of small pets such as dogs and cats. Farmers will be able to bring blood, urine and milk samples of their animals for testing — a service that will be provided free of charge at the mela. Pet owners will also have the chance to learn about the newest products available in the market.

The College of Fisheries will showcase modern technologies for freshwater and saline-water fish farming, ornamental fish culture, aquarium fabrication, fish processing and value addition. Ornamental fish, aquarium plants and fish-related products will also be available for purchase.

Women who are engaged in livestock activities, whether independently or in support roles, can consult university experts to get up-to-date information on livestock products and their uses. Visitors will also be able to learn about a range of dairy and meat products prepared by university departments: the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology will present items such as sweetened and salted lassi, flavoured milk, ice creams, mozzarella cheese, traditional sweets, whey drinks, paneer, milk cake and dhoda barfi. The department of livestock products technology will display and offer meat-based products including meat patties, various meat pickles, cutlets, nuggets and sausages.

Grewal added that beyond value addition, the university is conducting experiments to develop healthier food options with reduced fat and sugar. The mela will include demonstrations to raise awareness about synthetic milk and teach quality-evaluation techniques. A milk-testing kit developed by the university will be shown and made available to consumers.

The exhibition of recent advances in animal husbandry will also benefit unemployed youth and marginal farmers interested in launching small-scale livestock ventures with modest capital. Financial institutions such as banks, insurance providers and university experts will be on hand to share guidance. Food-processing machinery will be displayed to educate the public about modern methods for producing hygienic, fast and high-quality food products — useful both to consumers and to entrepreneurs.

University publications covering livestock diseases, treatments and training options for starting livestock-based units will be available at the mela. Farmers may also sign up to receive the university’s monthly magazine, ‘Vigiyanak Pashu Palan’. In recognition of outstanding contributions, the university will present Chief Minister Awards to four farmers in three categories: cattle, poultry and value addition of products.