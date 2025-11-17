Ludhiana: PAU gears up for national symposium on plant health

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is gearing up to host one of India’s most significant scientific events in plant protection, the national symposium on “Frontiers in Plant Health Management: Integrating Research, Technology and Sustainability,” from November 18-20, 2025. The symposium is coming back to PAU after more than a decade. The symposium is coming back to PAU after more than a decade. (HT Photo)

The event is being jointly organised by the Indian Society of Plant Pathologists (INSOPP), the Indian Phytopathological Society (IPS), and the ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi.

This collaborative effort will bring together plant pathologists, molecular biologists, agri-tech innovators, policy planners, industry leaders, and young researchers from across India and beyond. The symposium is expected to serve as a grand convergence of India’s plant health leaders, offering a unified platform to address emerging challenges in plant disease management under changing climatic and technological landscapes.

PAU vice-chancellor SS Gosal, expressed satisfaction at hosting this landmark event, adding that the return of the symposium reflects PAU’s strengthened national standing in digital agriculture, AI-enabled disease forecasting, precision diagnostics, climate-resilient research, and sustainable crop health management. He emphasised that safeguarding plant health is central to ensuring national food security, biodiversity, and environmental stability.

Spread over three days, the symposium will feature plenary lectures, technical sessions, panel discussions, poster presentations, and industry exhibitions, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in disease diagnostics, pathogen surveillance, genomics, remote sensing, and eco-friendly plant health technologies.

The scientists and other agriculture-related specialists from ICAR institutes, state agricultural universities, government departments, leading agritech companies, start-ups, international bodies, and progressive farmers are also expected to participate, making this one of India’s largest and most influential gatherings of plant health experts.