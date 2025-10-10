Ludhiana: Plastic ban flouted at Saras Mela, says residents’ body

A citizen’s body, People’s Action Committee, has flagged the unabated use of single-use plastic at the ongoing Saras Mela at the Punjab Agricultural University. Single-use plastic litters Saras Mela grounds. (HT Photo)

In a letter to the chief engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the PAC noted that single-use plastic, which includes carry bags, plates, etc, by the eateries as well as other outlets, are being openly used in Saras Mela.

The PAC emphasised that the Punjab government has banned single-use plastic since 2016, but the law has not been enforced by the regulatory authorities since day one, resulting in major environmental damage daily. This has resulted in open usage of single-use plastic by violators and is one of the major reasons behind the failure in handling solid waste by the municipal corporation of Ludhiana.”

In the letter to the PPCB, the body highlighted that studies have revealed that microplastics have caused severe damage to aquatic life and have even entered the human bloodstream from food. “The major reason behind such a serious issue is single-use plastic, but the Punjab Pollution Control Board, as well as all departments in Punjab, have not learnt any lesson from such studies and have kept their eyes closed,” it said.

It asked the PPCB to immediately issue a challan against the violators, seize banned plastic material and issue instructions to stop using banned material in Saras Mela.

It also warned that if the banned single-use plastic continues to be used hereafter, the PAC will move the NGT for redressal of their legitimate grievance.

PPCB chief engineer RK Ratra didn’t respond to multiple calls when reached for a comment.