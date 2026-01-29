Ludhiana: Playschool registration sees poor response in district

To improve early childhood education and ensure the safety of young children, the Punjab department of social security, women and child development has made registration mandatory for all private playway schools, but the response in Ludhiana district has been slow, with only two out of 256 playway schools registered so far. Tiny tots at a playway school in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The registration process, which began last year, is part of the state’s efforts to strengthen the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) framework that focuses on the overall development and well-being of children aged between three and six years. Officials said the registration process is aimed at ensuring that playway schools provide a safe, secure and child-friendly learning environment.

As part of the verification process, schools are required to submit detailed information related to infrastructure and safety. This includes the size of classrooms, play areas, restrooms, availability of separate child-friendly and disabled-friendly toilets, CCTV surveillance, fire safety arrangements and regular health check-ups of children by registered medical practitioners. Authorities also assess whether schools have adequate measures to prevent physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Officials further verify safety aspects such as floor evacuation plans, electrical safety inside classrooms, obstruction-free corridors and staircases, and the presence of a functional parents-teachers association. Schools must also have a clearly defined mechanism to address complaints related to child abuse.

Emotional and social safety, cyber safety, playground safety, protection from construction hazards and transport safety are among other key parameters being examined.

Child development project officer Gurmeet Singh said that only Ivy Play School and Sarvhitkari School have completed the registration process so far. He added that 18 more applications have been received but are pending verification. “Due to shortage of staff, the process has been slightly slow, but we are making all efforts to speed it up,” he said.

Singh urged all private playway schools to apply for registration without delay and comply with government norms. He said registration forms can be obtained from the office of the district programme officer.