Ludhiana: Ramleela events lose local touch as professionals take centre stage

As the city is decked up with festive fervour for the ongoing Navratri celebrations, the traditional Ramleela stage in Ludhiana seems to be losing its local touch. Once a vibrant platform showcasing homegrown talent and community-led performances, the Ramleela nowadays is being increasingly dominated by professional theatre troupes brought in from outside the city. Artistes performing Ramleela in Sarabha Nagar. (Manish/HT)

Explaining the trend, organisers of several Ramleela committees across Ludhiana cite declining participation from local artistes as the main reason behind this shift. They noted that earlier, youngsters from the neighbourhood used to eagerly take part in rehearsals that went on for weeks. Entire families contributed to make the performances authentic and engaging. Now, with fewer locals willing to commit time or energy, hiring professional troupes has become almost inevitable.

In the upscale locality of Aggar Nagar, Vrindavan-based theatre group Brijkala Adarsh Ram Krishna Leela Sansthan has been performing mythological tales from the Ramayana for the past two decades. Led by Bansidhar Sharma, the troupe comprises 20 to 22 members and is well known for staging Ramleelas and Krishna Rasleelas across the country. It is one of several troupes from Vrindavan and Amethi performing in Ludhiana this season.

Suneet Bansal, president of the Aggar Nagar Shri Ramleela Committee, said, “Almost 90% of Ramleela performances in the city are being done by outsourced professional groups. They manage all aspects of the show, including stage setup and costumes, making it easier for committees to organise large scale shows.”

He added that in response to declining local participation, the committee has introduced daily interactive sessions where attendees can answer questions related to the Ramayana, with correct answers earning prizes. On Dussehra, local children will also perform for two to three hours, while a professional troupe from Ambala will take part in the fair, blending local talent with polished performances.

Meanwhile, in Jawahar Nagar, Shree Durga Ram Leela Committee that has been organising Ramleela since 1972, continues to rely on local talent. Raj Kumar Khaira, head of the committee, said, “Our troupe has over 25 artistes, including bank workers and insurance employees, who take time off from work to rehearse for 45 days and bring the stories of the Ramayana to life.”

He added that while their group remains committed to local participation, the overall trend in Ludhiana is worrying, with fewer neighbourhood artistes willing to join Ramleela performances, leading many committees to increasingly hire professional troupes from outside the city.

While outsourced troupes have brought grandeur and professional polish, many residents lament the fading sense of community involvement. “Watching the Ramleela used to bring a local feeling as we knew the actors who were mostly from our neighbours. Today, it feels like a staged show with strangers,” said Rajinder Sharma, a local resident.