Ludhiana: Ration depot holders call for beneficiary allocation review

Amid the ongoing eKYC drive aimed at weeding out ineligible beneficiaries of subsidised foodgrains, ration depot holders across Ludhiana have raised alarm over the sustainability of their outlets, calling for a revision in the number of beneficiaries allocated to them. Dealers say the eKYC process has sharply reduced the number of registered beneficiaries at several depots. (HT Photo)

Dealers say the eKYC process has sharply reduced the number of registered beneficiaries at several depots, leaving some outlets serving far fewer families than before. They further pointed out that this decline has directly cut into their margins, making it difficult to cover fixed operational costs, while depots with higher beneficiary counts continue to earn reasonable profits.

Under the National Food Security Act, ration depot holders are responsible for distributing subsidised foodgrains to all eligible beneficiaries. Each ration cardholder is entitled to 5 kg of wheat per quarter, while depot holders receive a margin of ₹90 per quintal distributed.

Highlighting her concerns, Paramjit Kaur, a ration depot holder in Doraha, said, “Earlier, I had 125 beneficiaries which has now reduced to 115. Because of this, the quantity I distribute has also dropped from 72 quintals of wheat to just 55, slashing my income. Earlier, I used to earn ₹6,480 per quarter which has now fallen to a meagre ₹4,950. This is what I earn in three months. This depot is my only source of income, in which I am supposed to manage rent, electricity bills and daily needs.”

Karamjit Singh Arechha, national assistant secretary and state president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, added, “There is already a large disparity among depots. As per rules, beneficiaries should be divided equally among all depots, but the department arbitrarily makes allocations. It has been years since any revision was done and the eKYC drive has only widened the gap.”

When contacted, Sartaj Singh Cheema, district food supplies controller (Ludhiana West), acknowledged the issue. “As per norms, beneficiaries should be equally allocated to depot holders in every village or ward. Disparity arises when a depot holder goes abroad or gives up their supply, and the allocation has to be attached to a nearby depot,” he said.

On the matter of revising beneficiary allocations, Cheema added, “As per provision, changes to the beneficiary list can only be made before the quantity of wheat for distribution is allocated. The allocation for this quarter has already been finalised. Any changes can only happen after the conclusion of this quarter in December. If any depot holder approaches the department citing low beneficiary numbers, we will review and correct it.”