Ludhiana: Rights panel seeks report on MC building

Following a complaint about the poor condition of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Zone C office on Gill Road, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has asked the MC commissioner to submit a detailed report. An activist approached the state human rights panel, pointing to leaking roof and other damages at MC Zone C office . (HT Photo)

The complaint was filed by social activist Simratpal Singh Kalsi, who raised concern over severe water leakage from the building’s roof, calling it unsafe for both employees and the visitors. He also shared photos and videos showing water dripping through the ceiling in the area where town planning officials were working.

“Thousands of residents visit this office daily, and dozens of officials are posted here. If the condition worsens, it could lead to a serious mishap,” Kalsi said. He added that plaster had started falling in some sections, and despite multiple complaints to the civic body, no urgent action was taken.

Due to safety concerns, the staff working in the Zone C building has now been temporarily shifted to the Zone B office. In his complaint, Kalsi pointed out that the rainy season has further weakened the roof. “The water leakage has made the structure fragile and dangerous. The situation is unhygienic and a clear threat to human life,” he said, adding that several unsafe structures have already collapsed this season, and the MC must not wait for a tragedy to occur.

Reacting to the complaint, Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the MC is aware of the problem and has already initiated the process to upgrade and repair the office building. “The matter is being taken seriously. We are working on the renovation and will ensure no untoward incident takes place,” she said.

The PSHRC has set October 31 as the next date of hearing and has asked the MC commissioner to file a response before then.