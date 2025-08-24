Ludhiana: Rival gang owns up killing, police scan CCTV footage

The Gopi Ghanshampuria gang has openly claimed responsibility for the murder of 24-year-old notorious offender Kartik Baggan, just hours after he was gunned down near Sunder Nagar Chowk on late Saturday night. Kartik Baggan, the victim. (HT Photo)

Baggan, already facing multiple criminal cases including attempt to murder and assault, was riding a scooter with his friend Manoj when bike-borne assailants ambushed them. Police said four bullets pierced Baggan’s body, killing him on the spot. Manoj, who was hit twice, miraculously survived and remains in the ICU at Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The murder took a darker turn when an Instagram story surfaced under the banner of the Gopi Ghanshampuria group, where USA-based gangster Balwinder Singh alias Dony Bal, jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, and other associates claimed responsibility. The post accused Baggan of abusing their “brothers” and warned rivals across the globe that “the consequence is only death.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Sameer Verma said the police are scanning CCTV footage and piecing together leads. “Kartik suffered bullet injuries on his back, chest, and arm, while Manoj was struck twice. He has told us the shooters came from behind, but is unfit to give a full statement,” Verma said.

Initially, Baggan’s father suspected local rivals, but the social media confession has shifted the focus to an inter-gang war. The brazen use of Instagram to broadcast responsibility has also left police red-faced, highlighting how crime syndicates are leveraging digital platforms to fuel their notoriety.

Baggan was no stranger to violence. In June 2022, he had narrowly escaped an attempt on his life by rival gangster Karan Kalia. This time, the bullets found their mark.

A history of gang wars

Feb 21, 2024: Gangs of Shubham Mota and Ankur indulged in a gang war near Subhani Building during wee hours. The accused had pelted each other with empty bottles and stones. Gunshots were also reportedly heard. They had also vandalised CCTVs installed outside the establishment. In the gang war, Shubham Mota suffered a bullet injury in his leg and was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Feb 27, 2024: Sooraj Parkash alias Babbu, a close aide of slain gangster Sukha Barewalia, was shot dead by his rivals at Panj Peer road at Hambran-Ludhiana road at. His friend Harpreet Singh of Jagraon had also suffered bullet injuries and he has been rushed to a private hospital.

Feb 25, 2024: Two groups indulged in a violent spat on Sunday afternoon near Samrala Chowk. The gangs were involved in extorting money from various bus companies. Accused pelted each other with stones and empty bottles. The police had arrested five and booked more than 50 from both the gangs.