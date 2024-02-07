Ludhiana’s 32-yr-old para karate star Tarun announces arrival on big stage with national gold

Thirty-two-year-old Tarun Sharma has yet again proved that disability and age need not be an obstacle to success as he triumphed at the All India Para Karate Championships, bagging the gold medal in K-21 category. Ludhiana’s Tarun Sharma bagged gold in the K-21 category at the All India Para Karate Championships. (HT Photo)

Taurn came into his own at the tournament being held at the Seikokai All India Karate, Para-Karate Championship and Masters Cup, organised by Seiko Kai Karate India in association with Karate India Organisation (KOI), at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, on February 3 and 4.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The para athlete’s never say die attitude came to the fore over the two-event as he picked up one bout win after the other.

“I believe that success never comes easy. One has to be resilient and zealous enough to turn their dreams into reality, no matter what challenges life throws at you,” he said.

Tarun was felicitated with an Award of Excellence by the National Sports Federation of India in the presence of Bharat Sharma, executive council member of the Asian Karate Federation and Sanjeev Jangra and KOI general secretary.

Giving back to the sport

The 32-year-old, who picked up the sport at the age of six after he suffered a paralytic attack and developed a locomotive disability, now runs a karate academy in Khanna for underprivileged boys and girls of the district.

Two of his students, who also participated at different karate championships, returned with medals.

Seventeen-year-old Umesh Kumar won a bronze medal in the -61kg category at the All India Karate Junior Championships, while Vicky grabbed another bronze in -55kg category at the All India Karate Senior Championships.

Umesh and Vicky credited their success to their coach, Tarun, saying that he encourages and motivates them to reach their potential.