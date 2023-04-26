Ludhiana: Devp projects a bane for city residents as dusty roads leaves them gasping for breath

Heavy plumes of dust hovering in the air due to major construction projects simultaneously underway in the city has left the residents gasping for breath, with the dust pollution contributing a significant share in Ludhiana’s Air quality Index despite the civic authorities efforts to reduce it. The arterial roads of the city which are undergoing construction include Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Bus stand road, Mall Road, Gill Road and Pakhowal Road. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The thick blanket of dust covering the city is affecting normal life of the residents, leading to various health issues, including eye and throat infections and breathing problems.

According to a study by the PPCB, apart from vehicular and industrial emissions, dust pollution with over 25% share remains to be a significant contributor to the city’s Air Quality Index.

The arterial roads of the city which are undergoing construction include Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Bus stand road, Mall Road, Gill Road and Pakhowal Road. Besides this, major construction activities are going on in residential areas, including Sarabha Nagar, Gurdev Nagar and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

The project to build the elevated road on Ferozepur Road and the project of the railway overbridge and underbridge at Pakhowal Road have missed several deadlines. Posh areas of the city have been dug-up for laying pipes for the 24/7 canal water supply project.

“Going out of home feels like a nightmare these days, everywhere you go, plumes of dust are creating havoc, and it is more difficult for two-wheeler drivers as the situation directly impacts them,” Samita Sharma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar said.

She said that stormy winds due to a change in weather have further deteriorated the situation.

Gunpreet Kaur, who studies in Government College for Girls, said that due to dust, she has developed complications in her eyes and throat, leading to cough and other symptoms. She said that now she has started wearing a mask and glasses, but the pollution is unbearable.

Another resident, Manoj of Gurdev Nagar, said that authorities have not shown any concern for the impact of the situation. Several announcements to come up with plans to make the situation better have failed to display any implementation on ground.

Dr Akashdeep Singh, a pulmonologist at Dayanand Medical College, said that the number of residents facing health complications, including difficulty breathing due to dust pollution has been on the rise.

“Patients, especially from areas which have high level of dust pollution and are located close to construction sites have complained about the harmful effects of the situation on their eyes and overall health,” he said.

Vikas Loomba, a specialist at Christian Medical College, said that the dust particles in the air can cause lung problems and trigger asthma and several forms of allergies in patients.

He said that required steps should be taken seeing the urgency of the situation and residents should practice self-precautions including masks while going into the affected areas.

Civic body’s efforts fail to bear results

To fight dust pollution, the city municipal corporation had bought five anti-smog guns in September last year to bring down the PM 2.5, a prominent pollutant in the air, at a cost of ₹85 lakhs. The funds were utilised under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

After the initial trials, the guns were hardly used on the ground. When asked, Balwinder Singh, engineer, building and road branch, said that the guns will be put to use in the coming days.

The MC had earlier also announced that four mechanical sweeping vehicles, used to clean the roads, will be purchased under the Swachh Bharat Mission in collaboration with Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Despite the plan being announced two years ago, the project is still in the tendering stage. The project to install water sprinklers is also yet to see the light of day.

Superintending engineer, PPCB Sandeep Behl did not respond to repeated calls and messages.