Ludhiana’s Aishmine scores 80 runs against Ropar

Ludhiana team has entered the quarter finals in the Punjab state inter-district senior women T-20 cricket tournament after defeating the Ropar team by 156 runs. The match was played at Ropar on Tuesday. Ludhiana team has qualified for quarter finals in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior Women T-20 Cricket Tournament in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana coach Ramanpreet Kaur informed that Ropar won the toss and was elected to field first in which Aishmine scored 80 runs, Seema scored 51 and Manya scored 23, followed by second innings during which Ropar played only 16.2 overs in which Seema took 4 wickets and Varsha took 3 wickets.

Kaur also informed that the tournament started on July 19, and till date, three matches have been played against the teams of Faridkot, Bathinda and Ropar, and the finals are scheduled on August 3.

During the first match, Aishmine, Moli and Varsha took 3 wickets each and in the second innings, Ludhiana chased 40 runs in 4.3 overs in which Avneet scored 30.

In the second T20 league match with Bathinda, Ludhiana team won by 80 runs after winning the toss. Avneet Kaur and Akanksha helped the team score 146/5 in 20 overs. Moli Gosal took 3 wickets and Parineeta and Chinmey took 2 wickets each.