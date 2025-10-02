Ludhiana’s child nutrition data update hits roadblock as anganwadi workers strike

Even as the country observes Poshan Maah, a nationwide campaign to fight malnutrition and promote child health, Ludhiana continues to lag behind in child data updation. The district remains in the “orange zone” as Anganwadi workers persist with their pen-down strike, refusing to work on the government’s Poshan Tracker app. The workers allege that government has failed to provide them with basic resources to carry out the app-based work. (HT Photo)

According to official data, Ludhiana stands at 66.7% completion on the Jan Andolan dashboard, placing it third from the bottom among 23 districts. Out of 1,55,540 active beneficiaries in the district, only 64,454 have their eKYC done. Progress in the last week was a mere 0.9%. The take-home ration (THR) distribution, which also requires Face Recognition System (FRS), is at just 29.83% -- the second lowest in Punjab.

The workers, under the banner of Anganwadi Mulazim Union Punjab (CITU), allege that the government has failed to provide them with basic resources to carry out the app-based work. They claim that despite repeated appeals, smartphones promised by the state have still not been distributed, forcing them to rely on their personal devices.

“We are using our own phones to keep the scheme running, yet we are served explanation notices for not completing FRS entries. Some are even threatened with termination. The incentive for working on the app was last paid in December 2023,” said Subhash Rani, district president of the union.

According to central guidelines, beneficiaries must complete eKYC and facial recognition to avail nutrition-related benefits. But union leaders say that due to lack of proper facilities, only around 60% of beneficiaries have completed the process. As a result, many children and women are being deprived of much-needed support.

District project officer Gurmeet Singh admitted that over 400 workers have not operated the app for more than ten months. “We agree smartphones have not been provided, but workers are still being paid ₹166 per month for app-related work. They were advised to upload data only as per the compensation. Rest of the work is being done, but refusal to use the app has pulled Ludhiana down compared to other districts,” he said.

This time, however, the protest is firm. The anganwadi workers have declared that their boycott of the Poshan Tracker is total and indefinite. They have vowed not to resume work until their demands are addressed, keeping Ludhiana stuck in the orange zone during a crucial campaign aimed at children’s nutrition.