Ludhiana’s education department organises games for children with special needs

The district education department on Saturday organised a district-level competition for students with special needs. Education Department conducted a tournament for Special needs students at Government Girls School, Bharat Nagar in Ludhiana on February 03. (HT Photo)

The competition was conducted at the Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Singh Thapar Government Senior Secondary School Bharat Nagar (Girls).

In Badminton, block Sudhar got the first place and Samrala block came second. In 100-metre race, Macchiwara secured the first position while in 100-metre race (girls) Ludhiana-2 got first place and Khanna-2 got second place .

Raikot won the 200-metre race, and Macchiwara came second and Jagraon secured the third stance. In shaft ball, Dehlon won the first and Mangat-2 won the second position.

Apart from this, table tennis, 50-metre race and walking competitions were conducted. A dance and poetry performance was also performed by children with special needs.

Deputy district education officer Manoj Kumar said that the children with special needs are an important part of our society and have unique talents and special abilities.

Kumar awarded gold medals to the winning teams and students. The heads of social service organisations serving in sports were also felicitated during the event.