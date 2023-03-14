Ludhiana’s PAU issues ‘agro advisory’ for farmers

The experts at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) on Tuesday shared a precautionary “agro advisory” for farmers in view of dry weather followed by thunderstorms and lightning expected in plain areas of North-West India in the coming days due to western disturbance. As per reports by Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain dry during the coming 2-3 days in Punjab (HT file photo)

As per reports by Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain dry during the coming 2-3 days in Punjab. However, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds are expected to grip the state on March 17 and 18.

Following the severe weather forecasts, farmers are advised not to irrigate crops, avoid the spraying of insecticide and pesticide. Meanwhile, for wheat crop at milk dough stage, PAU experts have advised applying light irrigation to the crop to protect it from the adverse effect of high temperatures when the weather clears up. And for the vegetables, experts have asked to transplant the nurseries of chilly, brinjal and polythene/plug tray planted cucurbits in the field conditions. Besides this, it is also the right time for direct sowing of okra, cowpea and cucurbits like muskmelon, cucumber, bitter gourd bottle gourd, pumpkin, sponge gourd, squashes, etc.

For fruits, as temperatures are rising day by day, light irrigation to citrus, pear, peach, plum, etc is recommended, along with regular monitoring of sucking pests incidence in different fruit plants.

In the case of animal husbandry, diseased animals should be separated from healthy ones. In case a disease is suspected, the feces, dung of the whole herd should be tested in a laboratory, especially for those animals who appear weak despite good feeding management.

The blood test should also be regularly performed so that the disease could be identified before it turns serious. Calves should also be dewormed at least 3-4 time till three months of age.