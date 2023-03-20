Ludhiana’s Sidhwan canal wears a clean look; solid waste accumulation reduced by 85-90 percent

The campaign initiated by the city municipal corporation (MC) to clean Sidhwan canal and subsequent awareness and enforcement drives have started bearing fruit as the quantity of solid waste in the water body has reduced by 85-90%, according to MC officials. The accumulation of waste at the trash rack has reduced, improving the flow of water to the plant. (HT Photo)

As per officials, the accumulation of solid waste at the Mini Hydel plant, installed near Jawaddi canal bridge, has reduced as a trash rack has been installed at the site to stop the waste, which is dumped in the canal, from getting into the plant.

Manager of the plant, Gurpreet Singh stated that dumping of waste in the canal has been affecting its working and they had to remove the waste on a regular basis.

He said that after the cleanliness drive has been initiated to stop the residents from dumping waste in the canal, the solid waste at the plant has reduced by around 85-90%.

Plant operator Jagroop Singh said that a trash rack is installed at the intake of hydel plants to prevent the waste, which is dumped in the canal, from getting into the plant. When waste accumulates at the trash rack, it reduces the flow of water and ultimately affects the working of the plant.

With the cleanliness drive, the accumulation of waste at the trash rack has reduced, improving the flow of water to the plant, he said.

He said that machinery has been installed at the site to remove the accumulated waste/trash from the trash rack, so that the flow of water can be maintained as per the requirements to run the plant. The quantity of waste removed from the trash rack now is far less than what was earlier removed by the staffers.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that the civic body has recently cleaned a major portion of the canal. The goal to keep the canal clean cannot be achieved without the support of the residents. Apart from enforcement, awareness drives are also being held to stop the residents from dumping waste in the canal. Plastic pollution has been affecting the environment and human health at large and the public should support the authorities in keeping the water bodies clean.

MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said that since January, over 1,232 residents have been caught dumping waste in the canal by the team of MC staffers and Marshal Aid volunteers.

Hefty challans of up to ₹5,000 have been issued against over 337 violators.

The MC officials stated that it is surprising that educated people from the high class societies have also been caught dumping waste in the canal.

Recently, the officials also held a meeting with astrologers and NGOs requesting them to spread awareness against dumping waste in Sidhwan canal.