Ludhiana: Spat over 120 ends in tavern owner’s murder

Three unidentified assailants killed the brother of a district-level Congress leader following a dispute over ₹120 at Sahnewal in Ludhiana on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The victim, Amit Kumar, 36, who owned a tavern, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Murder victim Amit Kumar (HT Photo)

Amit was the brother of Ludhiana district Congress leader Anuj Kumar. Anuj said the three motorcycle-borne assailants ordered snacks and liquor. When the waiter served them the bill of ₹120, they started abusing him and refused to pay up. Amit confronted them, which led to one of them pulling out a gun and shooting him at point-blank range. The trio fled after the incident.

Anuj added that their eldest brother Pramod Kumar had just reached the tavern to pick Amit at around 11 pm when he saw the bike-borne three men fleeing on a bike. Finding Amit lying in a pool of blood, he rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared dead.

Pramod said eyewitnesses told him that Amit had asked the men to pay less if they didn’t have ₹120, but the accused kept on arguing.

Amit is survived by his wife and two children. Inspector Gurmukh Singh, the station house officer of Sahnewal police station, said the police reached the scene soon after the crime. A CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the assailants. A forensic science team collected evidence from the spot.