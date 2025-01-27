Ludhiana: Stopped for playing loud music, man sets house, vehicles on fire

Stopped for playing loud music, a man set multiple vehicles and a house’s main door ablaze in Tharike village. The Sadar police have arrested the accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar Patel. The complainant stated that the accused set the house on fire with intention to kill him and his family members. The fire caused extensive damage, destroying an electric scooter, a scooter, two bikes, a bicycle and various household items stored on the porch.

The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by Amit Kumar of Tharike village. According to the police, the incident took place when Rajesh, who often passed by Amit’s house while playing loud music, was asked to refrain from doing so. This led to a heated argument. Late night, Rajesh allegedly retaliated by throwing a flammable substance into Amit’s house, setting fire to the entrance and several vehicles parked in the courtyard.

The fire caused extensive damage, destroying an electric scooter, a scooter, two bikes, a bicycle and various household items stored on the porch. Neighbors rushed to the scene after noticing the blaze, but the damage had already occurred by then.

According to the complainant, a CCTV footage from the house showed Rajesh throwing the flammable material, igniting the fire and fleeing the scene while shouting profanities.

ASI Saraj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered against Rajesh under Sections 109,125 324 and 351 of the BNS. He has been taken into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that personal enmity may have been the motive behind the act. Police are continuing their probe to uncover further details.