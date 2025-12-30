Ludhiana: Surjit Academy lifts boys U-14 hockey cup title

The final day of the Aryan Hockey Cup Under-14 boys tournament was played at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey AstroTurf Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University, bringing an action-packed competition to a memorable close. The day also marked the conclusion of the special hockey clinic conducted under the supervision of former international player and coach Sukhvir Singh Grewal, who urged young players to understand the game scientifically and focus on tactics that would help them in the long run. Players in action during the tournament at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The first match of the day, played for a higher position, saw PIS Mohali edge past Guru Nanak Hockey Academy, Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur, by 2-1 in a closely fought encounter. Jaideep Singh of PIS Mohali opened the scoring in the 12th minute by converting a penalty corner. Guru Nanak Academy fought back strongly, with Gurpreet Singh equalising through a penalty corner in the 24th minute. However, PIS Mohali regained the lead just two minutes later when Gurveer Singh scored a fine field goal to seal the match. Retired additional deputy commissioner JP Singh was the chief guest on the occasion, while Sahil of Guru Nanak Hockey Academy was named the best player of the match.

The title clash between Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, and Baba Fateh Singh Hockey Academy, Harchowal, Gurdaspur, lived up to expectations, with both teams displaying solid defence and sharp skills. Neither side could break the deadlock during the regulation time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout. Surjit Hockey Academy held their nerves to win the shootout 4-2 and lift the Aryan Hockey Cup. Jaskaran Singh of Baba Fateh Singh Hockey Academy was adjudged the best player of the final for his impressive performance.

Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Pargat Singh, along with Bharat Bhushan Ashu, attended the final as chief guests. They presented trophies to the winners, runners-up and second runners-up of the tournament. Sports kits were also distributed to all participating teams to encourage young players.