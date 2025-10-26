Ludhiana: Suspected drug overdose death; hunt on for 4

The Sahnewal police have registered a culpable homicide case against four men after a 31-year-old resident of Rurka village died allegedly due to a drug overdose. According to the police, the victim was allegedly injected with narcotics by his acquaintances, leading to his collapse and subsequent death at a private healthcare facility.

The accused have been identified as Navdeep Singh of Rurka, Amardeep Singh of Dehlon, Tenna and Deepak of Jaspal Bangar. As per the complaint filed by the victim’s father, two of the accused arrived at their residence and persuaded his son to accompany them. When he failed to return, the family began a search in the area. The father told police that he eventually found the group in a deserted patch of land, where the men were allegedly seen administering an injection into his son’s arm.

On being spotted, the suspects reportedly fled the scene. The family rushed the unconscious man to a nearby private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Based on the statement, the Sahnewal police have named the four individuals in the FIR. Investigators have invoked Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, the investigating officer, confirmed that all four accused are absconding. “Teams have been deployed to locate and arrest them. Further investigation is underway,” he said.