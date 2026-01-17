Ludhiana: Teachers flag disrupted board exam prep after extended winter break

The students of Classes 8, 10 and 12 in government schools across the state appeared for their first pre-board examination on Friday after a prolonged winter break. The winter vacation was extended twice due to extreme cold weather. Students during their pre-board examination at government senior secondary school, Cemetery Road in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

The exams will continue till January 30, as per the date sheet issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). While attendance on the first day remained satisfactory, teachers expressed serious concern over students’ preparedness, saying the prolonged break disrupted revision plans and affected performance.

Teachers said the impact of the extended holidays was clearly visible in the examination halls, with many students struggling to attempt the question papers confidently. According to them, the long gap between regular classes and exams left students with little time to revise the syllabus or clear doubts, which could also have a bearing on their performance in the final board examinations.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, said that although most students reported for the exam, their performance reflected the disruption caused by the extended break. He said the holidays, necessitated by harsh winter conditions, created a significant learning gap. “Students did not get enough time to revise properly. This will not only affect their pre-board results but may also impact their performance in the final examinations,” he said.

Samrala also pointed out that teachers are already burdened with several non-teaching duties, which reduces the time they can spend with students in classrooms. He said that after the winter break, only a single day was available for interaction before the exams began. “One day is not enough for revision, practice and doubt-clearing, especially for board classes,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said the extended break had disrupted the academic rhythm. He said that the time usually reserved exclusively for revision was lost this year, as regular classes remained suspended even for senior secondary students.

Due to an intense cold wave, the state government extended the winter vacation till January 13. Subsequently, SCERT scheduled the pre-board examinations for Classes 8, 10 and 12 from January 16, while pre-boards for Class 5 students are slated to begin from January 22.