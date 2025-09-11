Ludhiana: Thrilling action marks Day 2 of sporting extravaganza

The second day of the 69th district level school games marked a string of thrilling contests as players competed in swimming, cricket, taekwondo, boxing, wushu, football, kabaddi, table tennis, kurash, rugby, and several other sports. Swimmers in action during the 69th district level school games in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The boys’ table tennis competitions for Under-14, 17, and 19 were held at Hindi Putri Pathshala, Khanna, featuring teams from across Ludhiana district. In Under-14, Ludhiana-1 claimed first place, followed by PAU, Khanna, and Sahnewal. Under-17 saw PAU on top, with Sahnewal second, Ludhiana-1 third, and Khanna fourth. In the Under-19 category, PAU again finished first, Ludhiana-1 second, Sahnewal third, and Khanna fourth.

Similarly, the district level boxing competitions for boys (Under-17 and Under-19) began at Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, Khanna, where players from different zones of Ludhiana participated.

The girls’ kho-kho matches were held at SOE Jawahar Nagar. In the Under-19 group, Sahnewal Zone clinched first place, Khanna second, Raikot third, and PAU fourth.

In Kabaddi (circle style), Ludhiana-1 zone secured first place in U-14 category. Meanwhile, in the Under-17 girls’ matches, PAU Zone won first place and the Under-19 group, Ludhiana-1 Zone took first spot.

Additionally, swimming competitions were held at the PAU swimming pool. In the boys’ U-17 category, Rudra Chaudhary (Real International School) won the title of 200m backstroke, Ujas Dixit (Bal Bharti Public School) took the 400m freestyle and Aditya Trehan (BCM Arya Model School) emerged victorious in the 100m breaststroke.

In the girls’ U-17 events, Divya (Greenland Public School) won the 200m race, Anshika Garg (DAV Pakhowal) secured the first position in 100m breaststroke, and Dhannika (Police DAV School) claimed the 50m breaststroke.

In the girls’ U-14 400m freestyle, Aradhya (Police DAV School) finished first, followed by Misika (Shamrock Christian School) and Rehana Kaur (Sacred Heart Convent, Samrala).

In wrestling competitions, Dilpreet Singh (Dakha Zone) won the 52-kg event. In 57-kg, Biniya (Dakha Zone) clinched first, followed by Angad Veer Singh (Ludhiana-1) who secured gold in the 75-kg category.

In the U-14 events, Ikam Veer Singh (Khanna Zone) topped the 35-kg bout, while Karanveer Singh (Samrala Zone) won in 41-kg and Mandeep Singh (Khanna Zone) emerged victorious in the 48-kg category.

In skating competitions, Bhavi from Bal Bharti School won first place in the girls’ under-14 inline event. In the boys’ under-14 inline category, Aditiyaveer Singh of DAV BRS Nagar finished first. In the under-17 boys’ quad event, Anhad (BCM Shastri Nagar) claimed first place.

In taekwondo category, over 100 students competed. In the boys’ 35 kg and 22 to 25-kg categories, Pawan (Government High School, Barewal) and Dhruv Rajput (Spring Dale) claimed gold, while in the girls’ under-17 events, Gauri Sharma (USPC Jain Public School), Tavleen Kaur (DAV BRS School), and Carol (DCM Presidency) topped the -44, -46, and -49 kg categories.

The under-19 district cricket tournament began at International Public School, Sandhu Nagar, with over 150 participants. Dakha Zone, Samrala Zone, and Sanehwal Zone won their opening matches to advance to the next stage.

At the School of Eminence, Sekhewal, Kurash competitions saw Manpreet, Yash Kumar, and Yuvaraj Bawa excel in the under-19 66 kg category, while Aman Sharma, Nirbhai Singh, and Harsimrat Singh dominated the 73 kg event. Under-14 gold went to Sunil Kumar and Manav (BVM Udham Singh Nagar).

Meanwhile, soft tennis at Unique Tennis Academy, Hambran Road, saw Delhi Public School claim first place, followed by KVM School and Jesus Sacred Heart School.