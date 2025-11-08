Mob ties ‘trespasser’ to pole, beats him to death in Punjab's Ludhiana

A man was beaten to death after being tied to an electricity pole in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market, after he allegedly entered a house late on Thursday night. The police have also booked the victim for trespassing at the house.(HT File Photo)

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against house owner Mohan Lal and his son, who had reportedly moved into the house just a day before the incident. Efforts are underway to identify others involved in the brutal assault, police said.

The police have also booked the victim for trespassing at the house. He is yet to be identified.

According to police, the unidentified man was allegedly seen entering Mohan Lal’s house around 1 am by a few local residents. When confronted and unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, he was tied to an electricity pole with his hands bound behind his back and was mercilessly thrashed by the house owner and other residents.

Eyewitnesses said the mob repeatedly slapped and kicked the man, striking him in the face and stomach until his body was covered in bruises.

As his condition deteriorated, the attackers took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary medical examination indicates that the death occurred due to severe internal injuries sustained during the assault. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

“This is a serious matter,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Guraikbal Singh. “The man was tied to a pole and brutally beaten up. We are identifying the deceased and also those involved. No one is above the law. Strict action will be taken against every person responsible.”

Multiple police teams are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning nearby residents to trace others who took part in the lynching.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at division number 5 police station, said that an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Mohan Lal and his son. He added that more accomplices are being identified. No one was formally arrested till the filing of this report.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim may have been attempting to trespass into the house, though police stressed that mob justice cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.