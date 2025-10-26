Ludhiana: Two lose 2-wheelers to robbers, probe on

Two city residents lost their two-wheelers to robbers in two separate incidents. The Dugri police and the Focal Point police station have registered separate FIRs against the unidentified accused.

In the first case, Rohit Kumar of Labour Colony stated that he was passing through Dugri on October 23 when a gang of miscreants intercepted him. The accused robbed him of ₹500, mobile phone and his scooter. After the miscreants left the place he alerted the police.

ASI Dilbag Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have identified the accused as Ajaypal of Tarn Taran, Tanish Bhatti of Meena Bazar, Priyas of Chander Nagar and Jaggi. An FIR under Sections 307 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

In another case, the Focal Point police registered an FIR against two unidentified miscreants on the complaint filed by Rajvir Singh of Dhandari Khurd. The complainant stated that he stopped on the road in Focal point phase 5 after noticing some snag in his Royal Enfield Bullet bike when two persons turned up on their bike. The accused who were laced with sharp weapons robbed him of his bike and fled.

ASI Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that Section 304 of the BNS has been slapped.