Ludhiana: Unauthorised use of electricity: Community centre fined ₹6 lakh

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a penalty of ₹5.98 lakh on a community centre run by the Nav Durga Mandir Trust in Aggar Nagar for unauthorised use of electricity, one of multiple violations detected during enforcement inspections carried out across Ludhiana over the past week. Officials said the total assessment for unauthorised use of electricity amounted to ₹10.71 lakh. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the PSPCL enforcement wing inspected the premises on January 27 and found that electricity drawn through a domestic connection was being illegally diverted for commercial use at the adjoining community centre, in violation of supply regulations.

Following the inspection, PSPCL issued a provisional assessment order under Section 126 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and Regulation 48 of the Supply Code, 2024.

Officials said the total assessment for unauthorised use of electricity amounted to ₹10.71 lakh, of which ₹4.73 lakh had already been billed earlier, leaving a net payable amount of ₹5.98 lakh.

As per the provisional order, the trust has been directed to deposit the assessed amount within seven days of receiving the notice to avoid further action, including disconnection of electricity supply. The trust has also been given the option to submit objections within the same period, after which a personal hearing may be granted before the final assessment order is issued.

Officials warned that if the unauthorised load is not removed, future electricity bills will continue to be raised at double the applicable tariff, as mandated under the provisions of the supply code.

In a separate action, a PSPCL team disconnected the electricity supply to another branch of New High School located in Civil Lines after it was found to be illegally diverting power drawn through school meters to commercial establishments, including residential flats, PG accommodations and a commercial gaming zone.

Gurmanpreet Singh, executive engineer (XEN), City West division, said the Civil Lines branch had two sanctioned electricity connections of 45 kW and 80 kW, both meant exclusively for school use. “During inspection, it was found that the 45 kW connection was being used to supply electricity to 10 residential flats, while the 80 kW meter was illegally supplying power to a PG accommodation and a commercial gaming zone,” he said.

Singh added that the enforcement team had conducted a raid earlier this month, during which penalties of ₹3.70 lakh and ₹4.26 lakh were imposed on the two meters. “Despite directions to remove the illegal connections, the school management failed to comply, following which the electricity supply was disconnected on Thursday,” he said.

Earlier, PSPCL had also disconnected the electricity supply of the same school’s Sarabha Nagar branch after it was found indulging in similar irregularities of unauthorised electricity use and failing to clear penalties amounting to ₹17.81 lakh and ₹13 lakh.

According to officials, inspections revealed that the school administration had been illegally supplying electricity through its sanctioned connections, in violation of Section 126 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and relevant provisions of the Supply Code.