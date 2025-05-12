Ludhiana:Untimely rain, lifting issues delay free wheat distribution in district

Ration card holders in Ludhiana have voiced their frustration as the scheduled free ration distribution for the month of May under the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been delayed, leaving thousands in limbo. The delay comes at a time when concerns over border tensions have prompted panic buying and hoarding of essential commodities. The delay is significant as the state government had allocated a substantial 2.6 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat for Ludhiana on May 8, which is the largest allocation in the state, out of a total of 22.85 LMT across Punjab. (HT Photo)

Notably, this delay is significant as the state government had already allocated a substantial 2.6 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat for Ludhiana on May 8, which is the largest allocation in the state, out of a total of 22.85 LMT across Punjab. Despite this large allocation, beneficiaries are yet to receive their share of free ration, sparking widespread discontent among the city’s ration card holders.

Mandeep Singh, a ration card holder from Haibowal, stated, “The delay is pushing us into a corner. We’re forced to purchase wheat, which we are supposed to get free under the public distribution system, from markets at higher prices. It is a heavy burden on our already stretched finances as the ration we rely on is yet to arrive.”

The delay, however, is not entirely unexpected. Roshal Lal, the president of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) Depot Holders Association, focused on the annual challenges that often accompany the distribution process. “Every year, during the procurement season in April and May, the quarterly ration meant for April to June faces a delay of at least a week. It’s a recurring issue,” Lal stated.

He also pointed out that Punjab is the only state in the country where ration for an entire three-month period is distributed in one go, unlike other states, where monthly distributions are the norm.

A senior official from food supply department, on the condition of anonymity, has cited logistical and administrative hurdles as the primary reasons for the delay. He explained that the process of ration distribution is tightly linked to the procurement and lifting of wheat, which has been complicated this year. “The wheat for the entire year is purchased in bulk during the procurement season. It is then stored in godowns for distribution. However, unseasonal rains earlier this week in Ludhiana, combined with slow lifting operations and sluggish contractors meant to transport them into storage rooms, have delayed the entire process this year,” the official said.

The delays have been further exacerbated by the city’s struggle to curb hoarding of essential commodities. “Our staff has been diverted to manage the hoarding situation, which has further slowed down the lifting and distribution processes,” the official added.

As of now, approximately 8.11 LMT of wheat has been procured from the mandis in Ludhiana, and 7.6 LMT has been lifted. However, around 42,000 metric tonnes remains to be lifted and transported to godowns, further delaying the distribution.

Addressing these concerns, district supply food controller Sartaaj Singh Cheema stated that the issue would soon be resolved. “The beneficiary list can only be finalised once the procurement process is complete. We expect this to be done by May 15. After that, it will only take a day or two to update the data and begin the distribution. All depots in Ludhiana are equipped with EPOS (electronic point of sale) machines, ensuring a smooth distribution process once the data is ready,” Cheema explained.