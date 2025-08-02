Ludhiana: Woman alleges rape by man she met online

The Model Town police have registered a case against a Zirakpur resident for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and cheating her of ₹4 lakh in cash and jewellery. The accused has been identified as Komalbir Singh Hundal of Zirakpur. A zero FIR has been registered at the Model Town police station and forwarded to the Zirakpur police for further action, officials said. The woman further claimed that the accused repeatedly asked for money on various pretexts and, over time, took ₹ 4 lakh from her through multiple transactions. (HT Photo)

According to the 25-year-old complainant, she came in contact with Hundal through social media. The two became friends, exchanged phone numbers and began talking regularly. She alleged that Hundal gained her trust and promised to marry her, following which he established physical relations with her.

The woman further claimed that Hundal repeatedly asked for money on various pretexts and, over time, took ₹4 lakh from her through multiple transactions. She also handed over some jewellery to him. However, after receiving the money and jewellery, the accused allegedly began avoiding her calls and eventually severed all contact.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Model Town police station, said, “We have registered a zero FIR under Sections 69 (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR has been forwarded to the concerned police station in Zirakpur for further investigation.”