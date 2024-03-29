Ludhiana: Women-centric plays take centre-stage at youth fest

A total of 12 teams representing various universities across the country presented their respective one act plays at 37th inter university national youth festival organised at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday. The other themes were based on mythology and agriculture. (HT Photo)

Around 24 teams are participating in the event. Out of these, 12 teams had enacted their plays on Friday with the main focus on women centric themes.

Organising secretary and director students’ welfare Nirmal Jaura said, “Within 25-30 minutes, the teams were able to convey the message of women empowerment and united India through their wonderful acts.”

University of Kerala team presented an act named “Madhubala,” based on the “Devadasi” system which was at one point of time prominent in Southern and few other parts of western India. Anamika TS, who played the role of Madhubala said, “Our act is based on a real life story of Madhubala who was offered to the deity by her father and was later sold. We are highlighting the issue of women trafficking into prostitution.”

The guest of honour was Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi president, Kewal Dhaliwal. He said, “A play named ‘Naam Gum Jaayega’, based on how girls are trapped in the name of live-in relationships, was enacted beautifully by the team of Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar. Another one, on Sati practice based on a true story of Rajasthan was enacted, which highlighted how a girl who refused to follow the practice was forcefully burnt.”

The other themes were based on mythology and agriculture. A student of University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot, Karnataka, Harshita Nayak, played the role in the play highlighting benefits of millets. She said, “We tried to convey the message related to finger millets, which was based on a short story written by Kanaka Dasa. We took that part of Ramayana which highlights the supremacy of finger millets.”