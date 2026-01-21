Ludhiana: Workers rally against Centre’s move to repeal MGNREGA

MGNREGA workers in coordination with Bhai Lalo Lok Manch and MGNREGA rights movement Punjab, organised a massive rally at Punjabi Bhawan. The protesting workers also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, demanding the withdrawal of several anti-labour and anti-farmers’ bills. The protesting workers outside Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

State leaders of Bhai Lalo Lok Manch, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha and MGNREGA Rights Movement Punjab emphasised that the memorandum calls for the repeal of the VBG-RAM-G Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, the Seed Bill 2025 and four labour codes. They warned that peaceful protests will continue until the government withdraws these laws.

Addressing the rally, Bhai Lalo Lok convener and former MLA Tarsem Jodhan criticised the ‘Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBG-RAM G) Bill’, claiming that while the Union government has only changed its name, it has effectively destroyed the spirit of the MGNREGA law.

Jodhan said that the law centralised powers, depriving gram panchayats and gram sabhas of their rights and favours corporates over local workers. He warned that this would increase unemployment in villages and burden already debt ridden states like Punjab, which has over ₹4 lakh crore in debt.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the government’s move undermines the federal structure by taking key state responsibilities such as agriculture, electricity, education and land management under central control.

The rally also passed two resolutions such as demanding the release of imprisoned intellectuals and activists and calling for an end to attacks on journalists and the restoration of press freedom.

Several leaders from Jamhoori Kisan Sabha including Raghbir Singh Benipal and Amarjeet Singh Himalaya were present at the event.