Lumpy skin disease: At 179, Panchkula sees highest single-day cases
Cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection that affects livestock, are on the rise in Panchkula with district’s tally breaching the 500-mark to touch 558.
With 179 cases being reported on Tuesday, three times the cases logged on August 15, the district logged the highest single-day jump in infections. Two bovines also succumbed to the infection, taking the death tally to six.
As per the data from the animal husbandry and dairying department, only 19 infections were reported on August 12, and the count increased to 53 and 58 on August 13 and 14 respectively.
As per the department, of the 558 cases detected from 95 villages in the district, 147 have been reported from gaushalas or cow sheds.
The department has sent 17 suspected samples to a Bhopal-based laboratory for confirmation, the reports of which are awaited.
Department director Anil Banwala said the virus belongs to the pox family, hence the vaccine given for goatpox is effective for lumpy skin disease as well. “We have received the vaccination, and the vaccination drive was started on Sunday,” he said.
The department had sought 20,000 vaccination doses, but has only received 9,100 doses so far. There are around 80,000 cattle in Panchkula, of which 30,000 are cows. The vaccine will only be given to healthy cattle, which are estimated to be around 20,000.
“We will not administer the dose to cattle who are less than four months old, or who are too old or sick,” Banwala said. The department has already issued an advisory banning the transport of cattle outside the district.
Dairy owners have been advised to isolate animals as soon as they notice symptoms, and notify the veterinarian. Symptoms of the disease include appearance of nodules or lumps over the body of the animal, high fever, lesions on the mouth, and excessive secretion from mouth and nasal cavity.
Banwala said that while the disease does not spread from animals to humans, it was advised that all necessary precautions be taken while handling diseased animals such as wearing gloves and a mask.
He said milk and milk products are fit for human consumption after boiling or pasteurisation.
Cases at a glance
Around 147 cases have been reported from gaushalas
Date Cases reported
August 12 19
August 13 53
August 14 58
August 15 59
August 16 179
-
Ambala Ring Road project: Farmers given ₹107 crore as compensation for land
Haryana home minister and Ambala Cantonment MLA Anil Vij on Tuesday handed over cheques worth ₹107 crore to farmers whose land had been acquired for the Ambala Ring Road project on Tuesday. As many as 253 farmers from six villages were provided compensation under the first phase at a ceremony organised at PWD Rest House in the Cantonment.
-
20-year-old attacked with knives in Panchkula, six booked
Six men allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man with knives in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, over personal rivalry on Tuesday. The victim, Arun, said his family members had a heated argument with the family of their neighbour Manglu. The accused are Sahil, Manglu, Priyanshu, Amit and Debu. The complainant was taken to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, and is said to be stable. Doctors said he had 21 “incision wounds” on his skull.
-
Banned kite string claims 6-year-old’s life in Ludhiana
Banned plastic kite string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy who was travelling with his family on a scooter after slitting his throat. The victim has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. The victim's father, Dhruv Giri, said he and his family were on their way to Dugri on their scooter. The victim was a kindergarten student. The victim was riding a motorcycle with a cousin when the mishap took place.
-
14 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Mohali on I-Day
Fourteen Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated in Mohali on Independence Day. Inaugurating a clinic in Phase 5, Punjab minister of revenue, water supply, and sanitation Brahm Shankar Jimpa said the initiative will provide treatment facilities at residents' doorstep. Jimpa, who hoisted the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6 during his address said the contribution made by Punjabis for the freedom of the country was the highest at 80%. Around 400 saplings were planted on campus.
-
PPCB collects sample to ascertain pollution level in Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah
At a time when the municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board are seen passing the buck onto each other over Buddha Nullah pollution row, the latter collected samples from the nullah on August 15. Teams collected four samples from the drain to check the discharge of untreated domestic waste in the drain. The board, meanwhile, has pointed out the civic body's own failure in stopping direct flow of untreated sewer waste into the drain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics