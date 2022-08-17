Lumpy skin disease: At 179, Panchkula sees highest single-day cases

Cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral infection that affects livestock, are on the rise in Panchkula with district’s tally breaching the 500-mark to touch 558.

With 179 cases being reported on Tuesday, three times the cases logged on August 15, the district logged the highest single-day jump in infections. Two bovines also succumbed to the infection, taking the death tally to six.

As per the data from the animal husbandry and dairying department, only 19 infections were reported on August 12, and the count increased to 53 and 58 on August 13 and 14 respectively.

As per the department, of the 558 cases detected from 95 villages in the district, 147 have been reported from gaushalas or cow sheds.

The department has sent 17 suspected samples to a Bhopal-based laboratory for confirmation, the reports of which are awaited.

Department director Anil Banwala said the virus belongs to the pox family, hence the vaccine given for goatpox is effective for lumpy skin disease as well. “We have received the vaccination, and the vaccination drive was started on Sunday,” he said.

The department had sought 20,000 vaccination doses, but has only received 9,100 doses so far. There are around 80,000 cattle in Panchkula, of which 30,000 are cows. The vaccine will only be given to healthy cattle, which are estimated to be around 20,000.

“We will not administer the dose to cattle who are less than four months old, or who are too old or sick,” Banwala said. The department has already issued an advisory banning the transport of cattle outside the district.

Dairy owners have been advised to isolate animals as soon as they notice symptoms, and notify the veterinarian. Symptoms of the disease include appearance of nodules or lumps over the body of the animal, high fever, lesions on the mouth, and excessive secretion from mouth and nasal cavity.

Banwala said that while the disease does not spread from animals to humans, it was advised that all necessary precautions be taken while handling diseased animals such as wearing gloves and a mask.

He said milk and milk products are fit for human consumption after boiling or pasteurisation.

Cases at a glance

Around 147 cases have been reported from gaushalas

Date Cases reported

August 12 19

August 13 53

August 14 58

August 15 59

August 16 179

