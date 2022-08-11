Lumpy skin disease cases cross 740 in Mohali, 130 in Panchkula
Four cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, while Panchkula has confirmed 54 new infections in the last 48 hours. Panchkula also confirmed two cattle deaths owing to the disease.
The fresh cases pushed Mohali’s total count to 741 and Panchkula’s tally to 133.
In the past two days, as many as 32 cases have been reported from a cattle farm at Lalru, apart from four suspected cases each from Lalru Mandi Gaushala and the MC-operated cattle shed as well as six others from the gaushala in Balongi.
A senior Mohali animal husbandry official said the trend suggested the disease was mainly infecting cows, while the buffalo population only reported a marginal LSD infection rate.
Department joint director and the state nodal officer to contain the outbreak, Ram Pal Mittal, meanwhile, said the district had done a much better job to contain the infection, saying all reported cases are under observation. No deaths have been reported from the district so far.
Panchkula’s department of animal husbandry has also sent 17 samples of the infected animals to a laboratory based in Bhopal for confirmation, while also having requested the vaccine.
Department director Anil Banwala said, “We have also written to the state government seeking the supply of nearly 2 lakh vaccination doses at the earliest.”
