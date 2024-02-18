 LUVAS: Five veterinary students on chain hunger strike against fee hike - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / LUVAS: Five veterinary students on chain hunger strike against fee hike

LUVAS: Five veterinary students on chain hunger strike against fee hike

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Feb 18, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The institute, under Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, hiked the fee from ₹2.5 to 7.5 lakh per annum

Five veterinary students from the International Institute of Veterinary Education and Research in Rohtak’s Bahu Akbarpur village on Friday started a chain hunger strike against fee hike.

The students sat outside the V-C office. (Representational image)
(Representational image)

The institute, under Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar, hiked the fee from 2.5 to 7.5 lakh per annum.

The students sat outside the V-C office. Nearly 60 students of the veterinary institute, have been holding sit-ins for the last nine days after the fee hike.

“When we met V-C Vinod Kumar Verma on February 10, he assured us that the issues would be resolved within two days. Now, they are refusing to intervene in the matter,” the agitating students added.

LUVAS registrar Surender Singh Dhaka said the matter was sub-judice as the students filed a petition in the court so he could not comment on this.

