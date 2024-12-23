Machhiwara: Over 10 shanties gutted, 7 animals charred to death

Over 10 shanties were gutted and seven animals charred to death after a fire broke out late at night near the Sirhind Canal in Garhi Tarkhana village of Machhiwara, officials said. The destroyed shanties and shops after the fire near the Sirhind Canal at Garhi Tarkhana village of Machhiwara. (HT Photo)

They added that the shanties were majorly occupied by migrant labourers.

The officials said that along with the 12 shanties, two shops were destroyed and six goats and a cow were charred in the flames.

Sonu, a resident of one of the shanties, said the fire started on the roof of his shanty while they were sleeping.

“I barely managed to wake my family up and get them to safety. Within moments, the fire spread to the surrounding shanties,” he added.

Some of the residents alleged that this was a case of arson.

“We suspect someone deliberately set the fire. We demand a thorough investigation,” said one of the victims. The victims called on authorities to investigate the cause of the fire and take strict action.