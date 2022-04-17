Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Mafia tag’ by politicians hurting our business, say bus operators
chandigarh news

‘Mafia tag’ by politicians hurting our business, say bus operators

Private bus operators on Saturday said political parties had given them the all-encompassing ‘mafia’ tag to further their political aspirations.
Ruing losses, the operators demanded that the government announce free travel for women in private buses and compensate private operators as is done for Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses. (HT Photo)
Ruing losses, the operators demanded that the government announce free travel for women in private buses and compensate private operators as is done for Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

At a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is promising to end the reign of the notorious ‘transport mafia’ in the state, private bus operators on Saturday said political parties had given them the all-encompassing ‘mafia’ tag to further their political aspirations.

Claiming that the ‘mafia’ label was hurting their businesses, around 15 operators, including Malwa Bus Service, Jujhar Transport, Sheikhupura Bus Service, Rajguru Bus Service, Pritam Bus Service, Kartar Bus Service, and Ambala Bus Syndicate, called a press conference to clarify that “of the 2,200 private buses run in the state, only 329 are owned by the politically influential Badal family.”

The operators said, “We have completed all formalities, and pay our taxes. However, the government is imposing fresh conditions on us, which is causing loses to the private sector.”

‘Credibility hit’

“Around 50,000 people are involved in the sector and private bus operators pay crores in taxes. However, we are all being called mafia by political parties training their guns at the Badal family. In the process, the reputation of the entire sector has suffered. Our credibility has been hit, and we are unable to purchase material on credit from the market,” said Shubhkarman Singh Brar, who owns Malwa Bus (Moga).

“Some operators failed to pay their taxes during the pandemic ,and now the government is threatening to strike their name off the time table. There is no provision in the Motor Vehicle Act, which suggests that the name of an operator can be struck off the time table, if he failed to clear government dues. However, private operators are being harassed for allegedly running a mafia in the state,” added Brar.

The operators alleged that government-run buses are given more halt periods at the bus stand. “We recently met transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and hope that the government will pay heed to the problems being faced by the sector. We have demanded revision in fare, and reduction in Motor Vehicle Tax,” they said.

The proprietor of Sheikhupura Bus service, Iqbal Singh, said,” The government should carry out inspections and take strict action against violators, but the entire sector should not be harassed.”

‘Announce free travel for women in pvt buses too’

Ruing losses, the operators demanded that the government announce free travel for women in private buses and compensate private operators as is done for Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses.

“Our occupancy has dropped by around 50% after the government introduced free travel for women in government-run buses,” they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Union minister Anurag Thakur said the mobile healthcare services that had begun with three vehicles in 2018 have now increased to 32 and have reached 6,400 villages across HP. (ANI file photo)

    May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag

    Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues. Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.” Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.

  • Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

    We are not emulating AAP’s model: Himachal BJP chief Kashyap

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has responded strongly to Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia's jibe on freebies announced by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur recently. Sisodia had deplored the BJP by saying that the party, which does not believe in giving any facility to the public, has started to emulate Arvind Kejriwal's model of development. Now, there will be no water bill in rural areas. Simultaneously, electricity charges were reduced from 1.

  • Firefighters are still sprinkling water on the garbage so that the flames do not reignite again. Fire tenders from Samrala and Gobindgarh have been sent back, while the Khanna fire brigade is still on the spot. (HT PHOTO)

    2 days on, Khanna’s garbage mountain continues to smoulder

    Two days after a major blaze broke out at the garbage dump in Khanna's Rasoolra village, the waste continued to smoulder on Saturday. The fire had broken out at around 7pm on Thursday, and six fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Mandi Gobindgarh had rushed to douse the flames on Friday. As smoke engulfed villages in its proximity, including Rasoolra, Bahomajra, Ikolaha, villagers gathered on the spot and staged a protest against municipal authorities.

  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurating development projects in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

    Government ensuring equitable development in HP: Jai Ram

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth about 287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. Jai Ram said that the present Himachal government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area of the state and every section of the society in the last four and a half years.

  • Ludhiana, India — April 16, 2022 : Fire broke out in a main dumping site of MC at Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image/HT File)

    Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana

    In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning. Ravinder, the owner of the unit in Street 3, Janakpuri, said the unit was closed when a fire broke out at around 7am. Close shave for 3 workers A blaze broke out in the Dhandari unit at around 2:30am due to a short-circuit. Three workers were sleeping at the factory at the time, and raised the alarm.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out