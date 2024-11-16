Menu Explore
Mahendergarh accident: 2 killed, 2 hurt as car rams into tree

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 17, 2024 05:28 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Aakash Kumar, 26, and Surender, 45, of Mahendergarh’s Gehli village. The injured are their friends Amit and Vijender, who are currently hospitalised and out of danger.

Two persons were killed, and two others injured after a speeding car rammed into a tree near Dharsu village in Mahendergarh on Friday night, police said.

The four friends were heading to a wedding function when the accident took place, Mahendergarh police said. (HT File)
The four friends were heading to a wedding function when the accident took place, Mahendergarh police said.



The spokesperson further said that the four friends were going to Darsu to attend a wedding function. “When they reached near Dharsu village, the driver lost control over the wheel and the car rammed into a tree. On receiving information, Narnaul Sadar police reached the spot and rushed the four car occupants to the hospital. Two of them succumbed to injuries on the way,” the spokesperson said.

