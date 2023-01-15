Main accused of the Gandhi Smarak Bhawan embezzlement held

Police have arrested Devraj Tyagi, the in-charge of Gandhi Smarak Bhawan, Sector 16, who along with 14 more people, is accused of embezzling the centre’s sponsorship funds and illegally running parallel trusts.

He was arrested following a complaint by Anand Kumar Sharan, secretary of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

He was

Police said the main branch of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in New Delhi had confirmed that “no person or association of persons can register any branch of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi or any other unit, unless or until, it is resolved in the board of trustees of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (Central) at New Delhi, which is collaborated with the deed of declaration of the trust and regulations”.

Besides, through verification of documents from the Chandigarh DC’s office, it was found that Devraj made a parallel trust through forged documents with the help of self-styled trustees without the knowledge/approval of the main branch in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a bhawan employee complained to the police that the complainant, Anand Kumar Sharan, along with two other workers had broken the locks of the bhawan and installed their own.