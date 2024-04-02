 Maj Gen A Sridhar new Hells’ Angels commander - Hindustan Times
Maj Gen A Sridhar new Hells’ Angels commander

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Major General A Sridhar, SM, has taken over command of the Hells’ Angels sub area under south western command from Major General Hari B Pillai at Bathinda Military Station as the 55th general officer commanding.

Major General Sridhar conveyed his best wishes to all ranks and families of Hells’ Angels sub area and Bathinda Military Station.r (HT photo)
Sridhar was commissioned into the Corps of Artillery on December 14, 1991 and has a varied operational experience along all the borders of India, which also include commanding a battalion in high altitude and a brigade in the northern theatre.

After taking over the command, Sridhar conveyed his best wishes to all ranks and families of Hells’ Angels sub area and Bathinda Military Station. The officer further urged all ranks to continue to maintain the high standards of professional and uphold the core values of the Indian Army at all times.

