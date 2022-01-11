Majithia bail: Party’s stand on being targeted by govt vindicated, says Sukhbir

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday welcomed the stay on the arrest of former minister and party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab and Haryana high court in a drugs case.

He said that the party’s faith in impartiality of the judiciary has been vindicated.

In a statement, the SAD president said: “The judiciary of our country is a bulwark against persecution. Whenever a law is wrongfully used for political purposes, it is the judiciary that steps in to restore the dignity of the individual. This has happened today also.”

He said the SAD’s contention that the Congress government was following a policy of personal and political vendetta against the top SAD leadership had also been proved by the recent developments.

“It is a matter of record that a majority of the police officers refused to become party to the vendetta exercise of the Congress government. Many also filed their objections in writing. However, the Congress government was successful in registering a false case against Majithia after changing two state police chiefs and three directors of the Bureau of investigation. We are confident the judicial process will right this wrong,” added Sukhbir.