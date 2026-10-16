Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejects Honey Singh's request to appear at a later date in objectionable remarks case, threatens lookout notice

He had been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert.

ANI quoted Maharashtra Cyber sources as saying that Honey Singh did not appear despite being summoned three times. The latest summons called him to appear before the Cell today, October 16.

Honey Singh sought additional time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he did not turn up for questioning on October 5.

As per ANI, Honey Singh claimed that he was unable to appear because he was abroad. A senior Maharashtra Cyber Cell official said that if Honey Singh fails to appear this time as well, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him may also be initiated.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's request to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell at a later date has been rejected by the authorities. The Cyber Cell had summoned Honey Singh today (October 16) in connection with alleged objectionable remarks he made at a concert. The rapper had requested he be allowed to appear for questioning on October 22 instead.

What is the case against Honey Singh The summons was issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert. The rapper is accused of making objectionable remarks during a performance.

According to the complaint, the remarks made by the rapper during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, following which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning.

The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received. This is not the first time that the singer’s name has been tagged in a controversy.

In May this year, the Delhi High Court directed the rapper to file an affidavit after a petition was moved by an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, alleging that the singer sang an objectionable song during his performance at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025.

This concerned his early underground hit, Volume 1, which the rapper has since disowned. However, it also submitted in court that Honey Singh sang two lines from the song at a public concert in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025.

On April 2, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to take down the URLs of the song Volume 1 from all social media platforms and sharing platforms. The Delhi High Court said that the song is obscene, vulgar and derogatory towards women, and it cannot be allowed in the name of artistic freedom and Freedom of Speech and expression.

The song was released in 2006 by Honey Singh and Badshah, the petitioner said.

(With ANI inputs)