Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina appear before Maharashtra cyber cell in obscene remarks case

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina on Tuesday appeared before the Maharashtra cyber cell in Mumbai over the 'India’s Got Latent' case. Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have appeared before the Maharashtra cyber cell

Samay Raina and Allahbadia have been summoned thrice each by the Maharashtra cyber cell as the probe continued regarding obscene remarks made during the show.

The agency has recorded statements from Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija and others previously as well.

Allahbadia had failed to turn up before the Maharashtra cyber cell to record his statement last week. Samay Raina has previously asked for additional time to respond to summons by the cell due to his tour, however, his request to push the date was denied.

Raina on April 6 also appeared before the Guwahati police and vowed to fully cooperate. Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh had also given statements. They were also summoned by the National Commission for Women.

India's Got Latent Row

During a live show, Ranveer Allahbadia's remark about parents triggered a massive row. Multiple FIRs were filed against him, as well as show host Samay Raina.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not proper.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also requested people to stop sending death threats to him and his family after people entered his mother's clinic posing as patients.

The Supreme Court has provided Allahbadia with interim protection but has seized his passport until the probe into the remarks is over. They noted that his remarks were “vulgar” and had asked him to cease airing his podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’, while the probe was underway.

On March 3, the court allowed Allahbadia to continue airing his podcast on the promise that he would maintain “morality and decency.”