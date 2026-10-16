Obsession's original uncut version release is coming to Indian OTT: When and where to watch Curry Barker's $522 million blockbuster

JioHotstar shared the release date on its social media pages, announcing the film's arrival just in time for Halloween. “THE WAIT IS OVER! THIS HALLOWEEN, ONE WISH COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version, streaming 30th October, 7 PM onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Available in English and Hindi,” the caption read.

The film will begin streaming on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from October 30 at 7 PM. Viewers in India will get to watch the original uncut version, which promises to deliver the film's full share of disturbing moments.

What happens when the person you love starts loving you a little too much? That is the unsettling question at the heart of Obsession, Curry Barker 's horror film that takes a seemingly innocent wish and turns it into a nightmare. Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette , the film is now headed to Indian screens this Halloween. Those looking for a horror film to watch this Halloween can add Obsession to their list.

What is Obsession about? Bear Bailey (Michael Johnston) is a shy music store employee who has feelings for his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). While Nikki is confident and outgoing, Bear struggles to tell her how he feels. His chance encounter with a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow at a crystal shop changes everything.

The shop's cashier warns Bear that people who have bought the toy have not been happy with the results. He chooses to ignore the warning, snaps the willow and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anything in the world.

His wish appears to come true almost immediately. Nikki falls for him, showers him with attention and soon becomes a constant presence in his life. But Bear's happiness does not last long. Her affection grows increasingly intense, and what began as the relationship he always wanted soon turns frightening. As Nikki's behaviour becomes violent and unpredictable, Bear realises he may have made a terrible mistake. Now, he must find a way to reverse his wish before the situation gets even worse.