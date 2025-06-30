Majithia case: VB records statement of ex-SAD MLA Bonny

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Ajnala, Amarpal Singh Bonny, now a member of the BJP, on Sunday recorded his statement at the vigilance bureau office in Sector 68, Mohali, against senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Bonny alleged that Majithia had once invited him to his home and introduced him to two alleged drug smugglers—Satta and Pindi—claiming they were his close friends. (HT File)

The SAD leader was arrested on July 25 from his Amritsar residence under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly laundering over ₹540 crore of ‘drug money’. Currently, he remains in vigilance bureau custody and is scheduled to be produced in court on July 2.

Bonny said he had been vocal against drug trafficking since 2013 during the Akali Dal government. “I had written to then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2015, highlighting the harassment of Akali workers in Ajnala and Majithia’s alleged links with drug smugglers,” Bonny said after recording his statement.

He also mentioned the case of Bittu Aulakh, who was picked up from Amritsar and implicated in a drug smuggling case in Banur but was later acquitted by a Mohali court.

“I have been speaking against drugs since 2013. Today was my fifth hearing. I demand a proper investigation to bring the truth to light,” Bonny said.

According to the seven-page first information report (FIR), registered in VB (flying squad) police station, Mohali, Majithia’s unaccounted income of over ₹540 crore includes ₹161 crore in cash deposits and ₹141 crore from foreign sources credited to his company, Saraya Industries, without any disclosed source.

An additional ₹236 crore was found in Saraya’s accounts with no explanation in its financial records, the FIR further states.

The FIR also notes that Majithia’s wife, MLA Ganieve Kaur, had floated a firm with ₹1 crore in seed capital, reporting ₹56 lakh profit in its first year. However, no further operational details of the firm are available.

Officials allege that Majithia amassed properties and assets disproportionate to his known income between 2007 and 2012.

On Saturday, former deputy director of enforcement directorate, Niranjan Singh, who had quizzed Majithia in case of money laundering in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case, recorded his statement before the VB team. On Friday, former Punjab DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, on whose order the NDPS case was registered against Majithia in 2021, appeared before the VB sleuths.